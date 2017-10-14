Man recounts knife attack, finding bodies of wife, in-laws

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless escorts in Arron Lee Lawson after he was captured on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Ironton, Ohio. Lawson has been arrested on three counts of murder and one count of aggravated murder.(Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

IRONTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who survived a knife attack after his wife, son and in-laws were fatally shot in southern Ohio said he rushed home that day after hearing screams and a gunshot during a call with his mother-in-law.

Todd Holston described his experiences Saturday in an interview with The Columbus Dispatch. Holston said suspect Arron Lawson attacked him with a pocket knife Wednesday inside his family’s trailer home after finding his wife, 28-year-old Stacey Jackson, and in-laws, 50-year-old Donald McGuire and 43-year-old Tammie McGuire, dead.

Seven-year-old Devin Holston’s body was found hidden Thursday morning inside the trailer in rural Lawrence County. Holston says he fought off Lawson, grabbed his unharmed 2-year-old son, Braxton, and drove off seeking help.

Lawson was arrested Friday. He’s been charged with aggravated murder and murder.

