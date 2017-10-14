Ohio’s high court to hear appeal in traffic camera dispute

A sign advising motorists they may be monitored by traffic cameras remains in place Thursday, Jan. 16, 2014, in Elmwood Place, Ohio, after the cameras were removed by a ruling from Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Robert Ruehlman. Judge Ruehlman is set to rule on Jan. 23 whether fines collected by the village must be returned. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio Supreme Court will consider whether the state can withhold discretionary funds from cities that use traffic cameras after previously striking down statewide restrictions on camera use as an unconstitutional imposition on local authority.

The Blade reports the court decided Wednesday to take up an appeal from the state after lower courts decided in favor of the city of Toledo.

A trial court judge’s ruling subsequently upheld on appeal says a law allowing the state to withhold funds amounts to “economic dragooning.” He says it violates a previous order he issued blocking some state restrictions on traffic cameras.

Attorney General Mike DeWine argues the court cannot tell the Legislature how to spend discretionary funds.

