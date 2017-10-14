Suspect arrested in connection with vandalized Clark County football field

WDTN Staff Published: Updated:

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is in custody in connection with a vandalized football field in Clark County.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, tips led to the arrest of a 17-year-old male from Medway. He admitted that he drove his vehicle onto the football field at Raynor Park in the Park Layne subdivision on October 8th.

The suspect did doughnuts on the field creating ruts in the turf and destroying the sod, causing the local pee wee program to relocate games to another location. A local company offered its services and it fixing the field for free.

The teen is being charged with 1 count of felony vandalism.

