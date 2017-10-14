Warm weather expected for outdoor activities today.

Gorgeous weather for today. Perfect for fall festivals and activities. Whether you are picking pumpkins, attending a festival such as the Sauerkraut festival in Waynesville, or just working in your yard, it will be unseasonably warm this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Normal high is 65. Record high is 91 set back in 1899.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High 80

TONIGHT: Increasing winds. Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 66

SUNDAY: Windy with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms with the frontal passage. Temperatures dropping into the 60s. High 74

A strong cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the Miami Valley Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will drop after the front passes. We will be left with high pressure for the rest of the week, but more seasonable temperatures for mid October.

