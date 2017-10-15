Greenon Local Schools closes Monday after student dies in crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A district will be closed Monday following an incident Sunday night.
The Greenon Local Schools District posted the following tweet on Twitter:
All Greenon Schools Closed Mon, 10/16. We are deeply saddened by the loss of a GHS Jr in a car crash Sunday. More at http://ow.ly/O1MM30fTrKt
The district posted the following on their website:
The Greenon staff will be working to ensure that our students’ emotional needs are met during this difficult time. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the building principal or guidance counselor.
2 NEWS is working to confirm what happened and will update the story as details are released.