Greenon Local Schools closes Monday after student dies in crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A district will be closed Monday following an incident Sunday night.

The Greenon Local Schools District posted the following tweet on Twitter:

All Greenon Schools Closed Mon, 10/16. We are deeply saddened by the loss of a GHS Jr in a car crash Sunday. More at http://ow.ly/O1MM30fTrKt

The district posted the following on their website:

Greenon Local Schools will be closed on Monday, Oct. 16. The entire Greenon Family is saddened to share that a high school student was killed this afternoon in a car crash and a second student was injured in the crash.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two students involved in the crash. The student who died, Kenny DePhillip, is a junior at Greenon High School and part of the Greenon Band Family. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends, and to the family of the student who was injured in the crash.

While school will not be in session on Monday, we will have counselors available for students at Greenon Junior/Senior High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students may come to the school to talk with a counselor or can call the school at 937-340-6372 ext. 5000 if they would like a counselor to call them.

A vigil for the students will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, at Greenon High School.

The Greenon staff will be working to ensure that our students’ emotional needs are met during this difficult time. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the building principal or guidance counselor.

2 NEWS is working to confirm what happened and will update the story as details are released.