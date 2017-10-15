Gusty winds, scattered showers and falling temperatures today

By Published:

 

 

A strong cold front is going to bring scattered showers, an isolated storm, gusty winds and falling afternoon temperatures today.  Today’s high temperature will occur this morning before the front passes. Winds may gust as high as 35 mph.

TODAY: Windy with partly to mostly cloudy skies.  Scattered showers and storms with the frontal passage.  Temperatures dropping into the 60s.  High 74

TONIGHT:  Decreasing clouds and much colder. Low 44

MONDAY:  Mostly sunny and cool. High 58

A sprawling area of high pressure will dominate the area for the week ahead.  This means plenty of daily sunshine.  A gradual warming trend is expected next week.


Live Doppler 2HD Radar
Live Doppler 2HD Radar
Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar
Future Trac
Future Trac
Midwest
Midwest

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s