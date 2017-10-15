Gusty winds, scattered showers and falling temperatures today

A strong cold front is going to bring scattered showers, an isolated storm, gusty winds and falling afternoon temperatures today. Today’s high temperature will occur this morning before the front passes. Winds may gust as high as 35 mph.

TODAY: Windy with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms with the frontal passage. Temperatures dropping into the 60s. High 74

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and much colder. Low 44

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 58

A sprawling area of high pressure will dominate the area for the week ahead. This means plenty of daily sunshine. A gradual warming trend is expected next week.



