Police investigating fatal crash in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside police are investigating a fatal crash.

It happened in the northbound lane on Ohio Route 4 around 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

Sergeant David Crigler of the Riverside Police Department says a pickup truck hit a motorcycle near the Harshman Road exit.

Two people riding on the motorcycle were thrown off. A female passenger died at the scene. The Montgomery County Coroner has identified her as 30-year-old Alysha Lewis of Dayton. The driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital..their condition unknown.

No word if the driver of the pick-up truck will face charges.