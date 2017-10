RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman died after being thrown off a motorcycle Saturday night.

Riverside Police are investigating the deadly crash that happened on Ohio Route 4 near the Harshman Rd. exit.

Police say a pickup truck struck the motorcycle the woman was a passenger on. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified that victim as 30-year-old Alysha Lewis. The operator of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.