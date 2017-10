DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Halloween is just around the corner!

Here is a list of community trick-or-treat times and dates around the Miami Valley:

Other events besides trick-or-treating are listed below:

Costume contest at the Fairborn YMCA, October 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m.

Lebanon Howl-o-ween Pooch Parade, October 14

Moraine community Halloween party, October 31 from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Urbana Halloween lunch party, October 31 at 11:30 a.m.