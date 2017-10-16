3 people are in critical condition after blast

KENNER, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says three people remain in critical condition, with two of them in a burn unit after an explosion at an energy plant on a lake near New Orleans.

At a Monday morning news conference, Jefferson Parrish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said a fire on the rig was still burning. Authorities expected the blaze to eventually burn itself out.

Authorities say one person remained missing after the blast and U.S. Coast Guard crews were searching for him.

Lopinto says the search has been complicated by 4 foot to 5-foot seas and stiff winds.

A total of seven people were hurt. Authorities say four of them have been released from hospitals.