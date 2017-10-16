6 bison killed by owners and farmers after farm escape

By Published:

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) — Six bison were shot and killed after escaping from an Ohio farm.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the bison escaped from a Grove City farm around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office, Grove City Police Department and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded and attempted to corral the animals for more than an hour. Authorities say the animals were visibly agitated and attempts to corral them were unsuccessful.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources advised that the animals should not be allowed to enter residential areas. Several options were discussed, and it was finally determined that the animals should be killed.

The owner of the bison and other farmers shot the animals around 6:47 p.m. No law enforcement personnel fired shots.

