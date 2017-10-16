Bergdahl pleads guilty to desertion, misbehavior

FILE - This undated file image provided by the U.S. Army shows Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl. The Pentagon's inspector general on Dec. 9, 2015, has told a House panel investigating the five Taliban Guantanamo Bay detainees released in exchange for Bergdahl that it found no evidence that a ransom was ever attempted or paid to secure the soldier's release. (U.S. Army via AP, file)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl told a military judge he’s pleading guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

His lawyer says the prosecution and defense have not agreed to a stipulation of facts in the case, which is an indication that they did not reach a deal to limit his punishment.

Bergdahl is charged with endangering his comrades by walking away from a remote post in Afghanistan in 2009.

He told the judge that he now understands that what he did caused others to search for him.

