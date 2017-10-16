Bond set for Trotwood standoff suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused in connection with a standoff Friday in Trotwood was in court Sunday.

The judge set bond for William Gibson at $1.5 million.

Gibson is accused of firing shots inside a Trotwood home around 11:30 am Friday.  SWAT teams were called to the home after police arrived at what was reported as an accidental shooting.

Once the more shots were fired officers called for help. Gibson remained inside the home until he surrendered just after 2:00 pm Friday.

Gibson faces several charges including seven counts of felonious assault, having weapons under disability, discharge of a firearm near premises and domestic violence.

William Gibson is due back in court Monday afternoon to be arraigned.

