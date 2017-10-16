Bond set for Trotwood standoff suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused in connection with a standoff Friday in Trotwood was in court Sunday.

The judge set bond for William Gibson at $1.5 million.

Gibson is accused of firing shots inside a Trotwood home around 11:30 am Friday. SWAT teams were called to the home after police arrived at what was reported as an accidental shooting.

READ MORE: Suspect identified in Trotwood standoff

Once the more shots were fired officers called for help. Gibson remained inside the home until he surrendered just after 2:00 pm Friday.

Gibson faces several charges including seven counts of felonious assault, having weapons under disability, discharge of a firearm near premises and domestic violence.

William Gibson is due back in court Monday afternoon to be arraigned.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will continue to follow this story and keep you updated when more information is available.

Trotwood Shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (WDTN Photo/ Dominic Wilson) (WDTN Photo/ Dominic Wilson) (WDTN Photo/ Dominic Wilson) (WDTN Photo/ Dominic Wilson) (WDTN Photo/ Dominic Wilson)