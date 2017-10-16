College students making a difference

(NBC NEWS) – Students at one university started a club to help children.

University of North Carolina students created the group to use 3D printers to build recreational prosthetic arms for children.

These students spend hours of their free time in the Helping Hands club after a full day of classes.

Assistant Professor Richard Chi supports this student group that is making a difference for children.

“It’s exactly the opposite of what you think a millennial would do. To put the hours in the making a 3-D device to show that they have to drive to create something for someone else,” Chi said. “When you actually get to see the smiling face when the kids get the device you see their parents being happy and hopeful it makes all of the work more than worth it.”

Helping Hands is a registered non-profit organization and they want to raise more money to continue their work.

If you would like to make a donation to the club, click here.