Dayton firefighters respond to 2 fires near each other

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton firefighters responded to two house fires within close proximity of each other overnight.

The first fire happened in the 100 block of Church Street.

The call came in around 11 p.m. Sunday. When crews arrived, they found a fire in the back of the house.

Fire officials said the house is vacant.

The second fire happened nearby in the 1000 block of Xenia Avenue near Parrot Street around 11:30 p.m.

Officials said the house was vacant and no one was hurt.

Both fires are under investigatio.