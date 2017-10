DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are called to a home Monday morning on reports of a stabbing.

It happened in the 2900 block of Lakeview Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Police said one man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor head injuries. It’s not clear whether he was actually stabbed.

A woman was taken into custody but no word on if she’ll be charged.

Investigators on scene said it was a domestic dispute.