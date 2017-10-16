Flags will fly at half-staff in honor of Springboro soldier

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WLWT)— Ohio’s governor has ordered flags be flown at half-staff on Tuesday in honor of a Springboro soldier killed in action.

Army Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson, 39, died earlier this month during an ambush in West Africa.

Johnson was part of a joint U.S.-Nigerian mission when he and other soldiers were killed by hostile fire.

According to reports, they were ambushed while walking on patrol by perhaps as many as 50 attackers who may be affiliated with ISIS.

Johnson is described by friends and family as a red, white and blue, rock-solid American with a great heart.

Gov. John Kasich announced Monday that in Johnson’s memory, he has ordered all U.S. and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public building and grounds throughout Warren County and at the Ohio Statehouse from sunrise to sunset.

Johnson leaves behind a wife and two daughters.