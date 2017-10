NEWARK, Del. (WDTN) – Governor John Kasich will take part in a discussion Tuesday with Vice President Joe Biden about bridging the political and partisan divides that exist in Washington D.C.

The discussion will take place at Biden’s alma mater, the University of Delaware at 1:00 pm.

The announcement of the discussion noted the event is paid for by the Kasich for America fund.

The discussion will be streamed live on WDTN.com Tuesday at 1:00 pm.