Local students to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Published: Updated:
All three students are juniors at Bishop Fenwick High School. From left to right: Nick Hobbs , Lorien Evans and Andrew Adam. Photo provided by Julie Hobbs.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Three local high school students will be playing music through the streets of New York Thanksgiving Day.

Andrew Adam, Lorien Evans and Nick Hobbs are Bishop Fenwick High School band students who auditioned and were selected to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Joy Friday, the Assistant Band Director at Fenwick High School, helped record their audition pieces and uploaded them to YouTube and the students also filled out an application to share their musical experience.

Nick plays the sousaphone, Lorien plays the flute and Andrew plays the saxophone in the high school band.

Look out for these students during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday, November 23 on NBC.

 

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s