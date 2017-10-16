Local students to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Three local high school students will be playing music through the streets of New York Thanksgiving Day.

Andrew Adam, Lorien Evans and Nick Hobbs are Bishop Fenwick High School band students who auditioned and were selected to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Joy Friday, the Assistant Band Director at Fenwick High School, helped record their audition pieces and uploaded them to YouTube and the students also filled out an application to share their musical experience.

Nick plays the sousaphone, Lorien plays the flute and Andrew plays the saxophone in the high school band.

Look out for these students during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday, November 23 on NBC.