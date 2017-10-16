Ohio deputy saves collapsed runner’s life at Columbus Marathon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy jumped into action at the Columbus Marathon on Sunday when a runner stopped breathing.

Deputy Tanya White was working special duty at the Columbus Marathon when she saw a runner collapse next to her, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

White ran over to the man and saw that he was not breathing and that his heart had stopped. White began performing CPR until medics arrived, and the FCSO says her quick thinking saved the man’s life.