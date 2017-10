DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police is asking the public for any information about a bank robbery Monday.

Police received a call around 12:35 p.m. Monday about a bank robbery at the Fifth Third Bank on 1 South Main Street where a suspect had a weapon inside the bank and then ran from the scene.

There is no word if anything was taken from the bank or if there were any injuries.

