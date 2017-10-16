Prosecutors want teen accused in fatal shooting tried as adult

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prosecutors want to try a teen accused in a fatal shooting as an adult.

The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Monday a motion was filed to have a 17-year-old tried as an adult in connection with the shooting death of Davion McGhee at an apartment complex in September.

The teen was arrested October 4 and is currently being held in the Juvenile Justice Center and facing multiple charges including murder.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the motion was filed due to the serious nature of the charges and the defendant’s age, this transfer is mandatory.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said, “This juvenile, who has prior felony and misdemeanor convictions as a juvenile, will be held accountable for his actions. We intend to prosecute this defendant as an adult due to the very serious and deadly nature of his actions and since it is clear that juvenile court sanctions have proven useless.”

According to the release, the defendant was captured on surveillance video shooting the victim at the Summit Square Apartments and witnesses left the area after the shooting.