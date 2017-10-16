Prosecutors want teen accused in fatal shooting tried as adult

By Published:
(WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Prosecutors want to try a teen accused in a fatal shooting as an adult.

The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Monday a motion was filed to have a 17-year-old tried as an adult in connection with the shooting death of Davion McGhee at an apartment complex in September.

READ MORE: Man dies after being shot at Dayton apartment complex

The teen was arrested October 4 and is currently being held in the Juvenile Justice Center and facing multiple charges including murder.

READ MORE: U.S. Marshals arrest Dayton homicide suspect

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the motion was filed due to the serious nature of the charges and the defendant’s age, this transfer is mandatory.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said, “This juvenile, who has prior felony and misdemeanor convictions as a juvenile, will be held accountable for his actions. We intend to prosecute this defendant as an adult due to the very serious and deadly nature of his actions and since it is clear that juvenile court sanctions have proven useless.”

According to the release, the defendant was captured on surveillance video shooting the victim at the Summit Square Apartments and witnesses left the area after the shooting.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s