Survey predicts early holiday shopping

(NBC NEWS) – Americans are getting an even earlier jump on Christmas shopping than ever before.

A survey RetailMeNot.com conducted shows 54% of those surveyed are going to be starting shopping way before Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

The survey shows retailers are not waiting for Black Friday either.

“There are certainly going to be sales starting now, middle October, and you’re just gonna start to see them to roll out and roll out.” says Sara Skirboll of RetailMeNot.com.

The survey further proves the belief that Black Friday may be on the way out, but Skirboll says Black Friday is just becoming more digital.

Thanksgiving comes early this year, adding a week to the official holiday shopping season that keeps getting longer regardless of when the actual holiday is.