Survey predicts early holiday shopping

By Published:

(NBC NEWS) – Americans are getting an even earlier jump on Christmas shopping than ever before.

A survey RetailMeNot.com conducted shows 54% of those surveyed are going to be starting shopping way before Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

The survey shows retailers are not waiting for Black Friday either.

“There are certainly going to be sales starting now, middle October, and you’re just gonna start to see them to roll out and roll out.” says Sara Skirboll of RetailMeNot.com.

The survey further proves the belief that Black Friday may be on the way out, but Skirboll says Black Friday is just becoming more digital.

Thanksgiving comes early this year, adding a week to the official holiday shopping season that keeps getting longer regardless of when the actual holiday is.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s