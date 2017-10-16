TSA gives airplane safety tips

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Fred Taylor)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) –  Travelers were welcomed to attend an informational session at the airport about what is and what is not permitted on a plane.

The Transportation Security Administration, TSA, at the Dayton International Airport gave travelers tips and advice about what not to bring and showed them the prohibited items.

The TSA officers said they stopped people from bringing these types of items on an airplane:

  •  knives
  • brass knuckes
  • hazardous chemicals
  • stun guns
  • martial art tools
  • inert grenades

TSA reminds people liquids must be three ounces and packed into only one quart sized plastic bag and taken out at the checkpoint line for inspection.

Mike England, a spokesman for the TSA says travelers should check their bags before coming to the airport.

“If it’s a bag you haven’t used in a long time or simply never use, or its a bag someone else has used recently take a look at it because you don’t know what could be in it.”

England also recommends people should sign up for the TSA pre-check program.

If you would like to apply for this program or more information, click here.

