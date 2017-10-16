Turner investigating fund mismanagement in Dayton

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner wrote a letter to Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley Monday asking for updates on the city’s alleged mismanagement of HUD funds.

In the letter, Turner says he has met with representatives from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and they told him the City of Dayton has mismanaged federal HOME Investment Partnership Program funds.

“As a former Mayor of The City of Dayton, I am well aware of the housing issues facing the community, roughly 35% of which is in poverty,” said Congressman Turner. “It appears that the city has lost nearly half a million dollars that was granted to help Daytonians in need get affordable housing. Additionally, Dayton has nearly $4 million in federal funds that have been granted for the purpose of providing affordable housing, but has not made any plans for that critical money to be used to better our community. This is concerning and needs to be addressed. I look forward to Mayor Whaley’s swift update on her responsibility of HOME funds.”

Turner says in the letter he is concerned that “a large amount of funds” has not been committed to eligible projects and some money that has been committed has not been spent.

