WATCH: Video shows narrow escape from wildfire

(NBC News) Two Yuba County, California roommates recorded their narrow escape of the wildfire that was quickly approaching their home.

In the video, shot on October 2, one of the roommates leave the safety of their SUV to open a gate while flames and smoke make it difficult to breathe.

As the pair drive away from their home, you can see flames all around them and the road catching fire.

They, along with their dogs, were able to make it to safety, but the men say their home and most of their belongings were lost in the fire.