White House condemns Somalia bombing

WASHIINGTON (AP) – The White House is condemning the truck bombing in Somalia that left more than 300 people dead and hundreds more injured.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Monday evening that the U.S. “strongly condemns the senseless mass murder that targeted innocent men, women, and children in Mogadishu, Somalia” Saturday.

She also says the U.S. “extends our deepest condolences and sympathy” to the victims and their families.

The attack targeted a busy, commercial area of the capital. Somalia’s government has blamed the al-Shabab extremist group.

Sanders is calling terrorist organizations the “enemies of all civilized people” and says the U.S. “stands with the people and government of Somalia in their commitment to defeating these groups, ensuring the security of their people, and rebuilding their country.”