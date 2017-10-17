2 sentenced to prison for Harrison Twp. home invasion

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people have been sentenced in connection with a January home invasion Tuesday.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Jaron Hayes, 20, of Dayton, and Randall Williams, 26, of Trotwood, were both sentenced to prison in connection with the home invasion that occurred on January 20, 2017, in Harrison Township.

On January 20, 2017, Hayes and Williams assaulted the 62‐year‐old victim in the garage of her Fredricksburg Drive home. The pair ransacked the home, forced the victim into a car at gunpoint, drove her to an ATM, and forced her to withdraw cash.

They returned to the victim’s home, and after ransacking it again tried to break into a safe, before fleeing. Deputies located Hayes and Williams, along with co‐defendant Daviana North, in a car in the area.

On January 30, 2017, Hayes and Williams were indicted on multiple counts:

Three counts of Kidnapping

Two counts of Aggravated Robbery

Two counts of Aggravated Burglary

One count of Safecracking

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability – prior offense of violence

Additionally, Williams was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property and one count of Ethnic Intimidation.

On September 29, 2017, defendant Williams pled guilty as charged to all counts.

On October 2, 2017, after a jury trial, Hayes was found guilty as charged on all counts and specifications.

Tuesday, Williams was sentenced to a total of 9 years in prison and Hayes was sentenced to a total of 13 years in prison.

On April 24, 2017, the co‐defendant, Daviana North, pled guilty to one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle and one count of Receiving Stolen Property and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction.