California firefighters “cautiously optimistic”

By Published: Updated:

(NBC News) Northern California’s wildfires continue to burn, but firefighters say they are making progress.

The fires are blamed for the loss of 41 lives and at least 5,700 structures.

“We’re still optimistic, cautiously optimistic. We’re getting a lot more block line on these fires, our containment percentages are continuing to go up,” says CAL FIRE Commander Brad Gouvea.

Those who fled the fires are now returning home. Some find their houses still standing, but many others do not.

The National Guard is now patrolling the remains of communities and helping sift through what’s left as part of the search for possible remains of those still missing.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s