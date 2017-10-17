California firefighters “cautiously optimistic”

(NBC News) Northern California’s wildfires continue to burn, but firefighters say they are making progress.

The fires are blamed for the loss of 41 lives and at least 5,700 structures.

“We’re still optimistic, cautiously optimistic. We’re getting a lot more block line on these fires, our containment percentages are continuing to go up,” says CAL FIRE Commander Brad Gouvea.

Those who fled the fires are now returning home. Some find their houses still standing, but many others do not.

The National Guard is now patrolling the remains of communities and helping sift through what’s left as part of the search for possible remains of those still missing.