Dayton man sentenced to 27 years to life in 2016 fatal shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Tuesday a man who was found guilty for a 2016 fatal shooing in December will be sentenced to 27 years to life in prison.

Officers received reports about a body found near a home on the 3700 block of Haney Road in Harrison Township in December 2016 and the victim was later identified as 43-year-old Gregory Keith Moses.

Officers later identified the shooting suspect as 27-year-old Deandre Dixon from Dayton.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, a Montgomery County grand jury found the defendant guilty as charged on three counts of murder and other charges.

The press release also said since Dixon was sentenced to life, he will no be eligible for parole until he has served at least 27 years in prison.