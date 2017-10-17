Former prison chaplain found guilty in sexual battery case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Tuesday the Montgomery County Grand Jury found a former prison chaplain guilty of sexual battery.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, a female victim at a correctional institution reported to prison authorities about the sexual conduct in August 2015 and the Ohio State Highway patrol started an investigation that led to 53-year-old Kenneth Bozeman.

The Montgomery County Grand jury indicted Bozeman on nine counts of Sexual Battery in April 2016 and they found him guilty as charged Tuesday.

Bozeman’s sentencing is scheduled for November 14.

