GOP lawmaker ends her bid to become Ohio secretary of state

Ohio Rep. Dorothy Pelanda (R) is ending her bid for Ohio Secretary of State.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A state lawmaker has dropped out of the race to become Ohio’s next elections chief, leaving one Republican and one Democrat vying to be elected secretary of state.

Republican Rep. Dorothy Pelanda, of Marysville, said Monday that she’s ending her campaign in the spirit of supporting party unity to keep the Ohio GOP strong.

Two announced candidates are still in the race: Republican state Sen. Frank LaRose, of Hudson, and Democratic state Rep. Kathleen Clyde, of Kent. They’re seeking to succeed the current secretary of state, Republican Jon Husted, who is term-limited and running for governor.

Clyde serves on the state ballot board and has often been critical of Husted. LaRose has backed changes to how legislative districts are drawn in an effort to make them less partisan.

