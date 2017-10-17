Graham Local Schools make ‘Sandy Hook Promise’ to prevent school violence

Saint Paris, Ohio (WDTN) – Students here are hoping to put a stop to suicide and school violence. October 16th, Graham Locals schools launched the Sandy Hook Promise campaign to raise awareness about suicide prevention, gun violence prevention, and strategies to intervene with at-risk youth.

The Sandy Hook Promise program started bringing education to schools around the United States following the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

A shooting closer to home prompted the Graham district to roll out programming in its schools. In January 2017, police say a student at West Liberty Salem shot and wounded two classmates. The student, Ely Serna, is set to stand trial for the incident.

Tuesday, students at Graham Middle School made hand print promises as a pledge to recognize and report signs that could indicate a person is intending to cause violence or self harm. The promises came after a Monday presentation from a program coordinator.

7th grade student Jack Boggs said he learned to pay closer attention to warning signs.

“Look for people who might give hints about what they might be doing and if someone’s being excluded, include them,” Boggs said.

School staff said the training is meant to be a proactive approach to preventing school violence.

“So many times young people keep it to themselves, maybe think they’re going to betray their friends if they say something or just don’t know what to do with that kind of information,” said middle school counselor Laura Morgan.

Students also added things they promise to stand up for on a so-called “up-standers wall” and listened to uplifting music in the cafeteria during their lunch period. Staff hope the methods will promote a positive environment and area residents hope that sentiment rubs off on the community.

“They will always remember it and we will be the better for it,” said Champaign County resident Marcia Ward. “Our school distric will be empowered by the leadership of our students.”

In February, the district is holding another assembly with a Sandy Hook Promise coordinator. Students said they’ve already started to gain a new perspective.

“Stuff like school shooting could happen,” said Boggs. “You shouldn’t just have best friends, you should just be good to everybody.”