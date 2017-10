(NBC NEWS) – A car program teamed up with an unlikely partner.

Costco has been a part of a business to connect shoppers with car dealers across the country.

Rick Borg is the Executive Vice President with the Costco Auto Program and he says the program started 28 years ago.

The program sold 300,000 vehicles to Costco members five years ago and it sold nearly 500,000 vehicle in the last year alone.