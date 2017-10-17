Lawyer: Exclude mom’s killing admission due to no translator

ASHLEY ZHAO (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A defense attorney argues that a police interview in which a Chinese woman acknowledged killing her 5-year-old daughter should be excluded from her Ohio murder trial because a Chinese translator wasn’t present at that point.

Twenty-nine-year-old Mingming Chen, of Jackson Township, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of Ashley Zhao. Her body was found hidden in the family’s North Canton restaurant after she was reported missing in January.

READ MORE: Ohio couple charged in murder after 5-year-old girl’s body found hidden

The Repository reports prosecutors noted in court on Monday that Chen hadn’t requested the translator’s return when she acknowledged killing Ashley.

Authorities allege that Chen repeatedly punched her daughter and that Chen’s husband, Liang Zhao, tried to revive the girl before helping to hide the body.

Zhao pleaded guilty to charges including obstructing justice and corpse abuse.

