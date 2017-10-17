Military dad surprises 6-year-old’s first grade class in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A military helicopter pilot who has been deployed overseas surprised his son during class Tuesday afternoon.

Six-year-old Brandt Dusenberry was in the middle of explaining to the classroom his definition of a hero when his father, Travis crept up behind him. Dusenberry shouted, “Daddy!”.

Travis, an army medical helicopter pilot has been deployed in Afghanistan for ten months. Tuesday was the first time his son was able to hug him since he left.

“I was thrilled. I have been planning this for a little while wanted to surprise him, he’s a good kid,” said Travis.

The first grade class at Primary Village North in Centerville has been learning about heroes like Travis, but had no idea one would be walking through the door. Students were eager to ask questions.

One student asked, “Do you use any vehicles?”. He replied, “I’m a helicopter pilot.” His son quickly chiming in, “..and he fights bad guys.”

The class also asking some tough questions like, “Who won the war?”. Travis replied laughing, “That’s a good question. Depends on who you ask.”

Travis says he’s home for good now.