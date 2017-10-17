One-armed softball player finds her swing

ST. CHARLES, MO (KSDK) – A Missouri high school freshman isn’t letting her lack of an arm keep her off the softball field.

Ariel Puent is starting on her high school’s varsity team.

Ariel has a right arm that stops roughly near the elbow, but she has never let that stop her from doing what she loves.

“People thought that I couldn’t do it because I had one arm. So I’d always try to show them and prove them wrong,” said Ariel.

The condition of Ariel’s right arm is due to Amniotic Band Syndrome, a rare condition that cut off blood flow to her arm while in the womb.

Even though she was bullied in elementary school, Ariel embraced her arm and took up soccer, basketball, and softball.

Ariel started in left field for the St. Charles West Warriors for most of the 2016 season while hitting nearly .250.

“She loves putting on a show. And she’s good at it,” said Chuck Behrman, Ariel’s father.