Police: Mom put her sons in a hot oven

ATLANTA (WXIA) – An Atlanta mother accused of killing her two young sons put them in an oven and turned it on, according to an arrest warrant.

Authorities said that Lamora Williams called police Friday and said her children were dead.

Authorities arrived and found the bodies of 1-year-old son Ja’Karter Penn and 2-year-old Ke-Yaunte Penn.

A third boy, 3-year-old Jameel Penn Jr., was also found. He was unharmed.

The mother told police that she left the three children with her cousin for nearly 12 hours. When police arrived, the cousin was nowhere to be found. Authorities now believe that Williams left the children home alone.

