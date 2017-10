MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A shed was destroyed by fire in Miamisburg early on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday of a shed on fire in the 700 block of E. Central Avenue, near S. 8th St..

When crews arrived, they found the shed fully engulfed in flames. Nearby power lines were also on fire.

Crews worked quickly to contain the fire. No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.