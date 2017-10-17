Springboro remembers solider ambushed, killed in West Africa

Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WLWT) — Although the weather was beautiful in Springboro, the mood was somber as flags flew at half staff, and the city remembered one of its own killed in the line of duty.

Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson was born and raised in a quiet community.

“He was all about country, family, moral fiber. He was someone who, if you met him, you liked him immediately,” Mayor John Agenbroad said.

Johnson and two other U.S. Army Special Operations Commandos died after being ambushed in Niger earlier this month.

“So he gave the ultimate sacrifice for us to live on. So when it hit the community, everyone wanted to get involved,” Agenbroad, also a Marine Veteran, added.

The community is finding ways to remember the fallen hero. So on Tuesday, all flags were at half staff. And with the sadness came a sense of unity.

“That’s a great thing. When you get up in the morning and look at the paper, there’s always something to read about, but nothing ever changes with red, white and blue. We have the greatest country in the world and when you see somebody who gave that sacrifice, it touches your heart,” Agenbroad said.

As any veteran will tell you, a simple “Thank you” means the world.

“It keeps veterans and the sacrifices they’ve made to this country at the top of mind. There are ways to donate money, lots of foundations: the Green Beret Foundation, the Wounded Warrior Project…Just to never forget the sacrifices that the men and women in the military have made for this country,” said Airforce Veteran Jim Kilgore.

The city of Springboro will be unveiling a veteran’s memorial soon, and the mayor says when that happens, Jeremiah Johnson will be honored by name.

READ MORE: Flags will fly at half-staff in honor of Springboro soldier

 

