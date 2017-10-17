Trump praises Greece as PM visits White House

By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Greece has “gone through a lot” but “is doing a terrific job of coming back” — an apparent reference to the country’s ability to weather its economic troubles.

Trump is welcoming the country’s prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, to the White House Tuesday.

Greece has relied on international bailouts since 2010 to address hardships during the recent economic recession.

Trump said they will be talking about ways the United States and Greece can help each other.

Tsipras said he was happy to be at the White House and said he expected a “very fruitful discussion.” He also said the countries share the “values of freedom and democracy.”

