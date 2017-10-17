Two people killed after wrong-way crash on I-675

By Published:
2 people were killed in a head-on crash on I-675 in Centerville/Rob Morgan

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-675 in Centerville on Monday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday in the southbound lanes of I-675 near Wilmington Pike.

Police say a car was going the wrong way on I-675. The car grazed one vehicle, before hitting another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the car going wrong way, and the driver of the vehicle that was hit head-on were both killed.

Police say both of the victims were men. Their identities have not been released.

The two people in the vehicle that was grazed suffered minor injuries. One person was taken to the hospital, while the other was treated at the scene.

The southbound lanes of I-675 were closed for several hours after the crash. All lanes reopened just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police are expected to release more information about the accident later on Tuesday.

 

