​Third-grader arrested for bringing loaded gun, extra ammo to school

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WLWT)— A 9-year-old boy faces three felony charges after being arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school.

The child told police he brought the 9mm to Rosa Parks Elementary because he was being picked on.

Middletown police said the child also had extra ammunition in his pocket.

Parents said they learned of the incident Monday through a robo-call the district put out.

Nancy Duke said her sons, who attend Rosa Parks, also told her about what happened .

“My boys come and tell me that they were right there with the boy with the gun,” Duke said. “That’s scary. My kids were right there, could have handled this gun. It could have easily went wrong.”

Middletown police said an observant teacher may have prevented a tragedy. They said she confronted the third-grader after seeing something large in his pocket.

“What I can tell you out of the respect for the student’s privacy, the situation was addressed very appropriately by those who were involved in the situation. Students were safe at all times once the weapon was confiscated, and right now t’s in the hands of our law enforcement,” said Marlon Styles, Middletown superintendent. “We’re proud to say that we do consider safety our No. 1 priority here in Middletown City School District.”

The child is charged with felonious assault, illegal conveyance of a deadly weapons and carrying a concealed weapon. He appeared in juvenile court Tuesday and was ordered to remain in the juvenile detention center, at least through next week when he appears in court again. He will undergo a competency and psychological evaluation and risk assessment.

His mother’s boyfriend faces a child endangering charge. Police said he left the gun in a place inside their home where the child had access to it.