App helps ghost hunting for Halloween

(NBC NEWS) –  Ghost hunting for Halloween just got easier with an app.

You can use these apps on your smartphone or tablet to go into ghost hunting mode with these helpful tools.

The ghost hunting tools app is available for iPhones and Androids but the Ghost Hunter M2 and the Ghosthunting Toolkit are only available in the Apple Store and will cost you money.

You can click on the three links for ghost hunting apps:

Ghost Hunting Tools : Uses electromagnetic fields and communicates to the ghost spirits.

Ghost Hunter M2 : Uses complex audio signals and magnetic fields to find ghosts.

Ghosthunting Toolkit : Uses five data-measuring tools to deliver what developers clams are real results

 

