Crash sends vehicle into cemetery in Kettering

A crash at the intersection of Far Hills Ave. and E. David Road (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Kettering on Wednesday morning.

A vehicle involved in a crash at Far Hills Ave. and E. David Road in Kettering (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

It happened at the intersection of Far Hills Avenue and E. David Road around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

One vehicle left the road and ran over a fence surrounding a nearby cemetery. The other vehicle was left in a lane on Far Hills Avenue.

Police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One lane of E. David Drive was closed, with traffic being rerouted. A lane of Far Hills Avenue was closed as well as crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

