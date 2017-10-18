Dayton School Board candidates hold first public forum

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All 8 Dayton School Board candidates were front and center for the first time Wednesday, answering audience questions with just 20 days until Election Day.

Some community members we spoke with say one of the biggest problems facing Dayton public schools is their reputation, which can make it difficult to grow enrollment and keep well-qualified teachers in the district. Some residents say they want school board members who are focused on repairing that reputation.

The 8 Dayton School Board candidates made their case to voters Wednesday.

“If we can bond through team work,” Dayton School Board Candidate Karen Wick-Gagnet said. “And building solid communication and relationships then we are destine to be successful.”

“It is not enough that we acknowledge poverty in our families,” Dayton School Board Candidate Ann Marie Gallin. “That is not the end of the discussion. We need to adapt our delivery to make an impact.”

Explaining why they would be the best fit for the job.

“I want to make sure we have open dialogue all through the city,” Dayton School Board Candidate Jocelyn Rhynard. “So that we can make sure that the students, that the parents and the community leaders have a way for us to communicate freely with each other.”

“I hope that you entrust your children,” Dayton School Board Candidate Jo’el Jones said. “With me as we craft a vision not for just Dayton Public Schools, but craft a vision for the entire city of Dayton.”

Jordan: “What are you looking for in your candidate?”

Ralston: “Someone that’s a good listener, someone that’s a good thinker and some that thinks outside the box.”

Al Ralston is former DPS teacher who says the school board needs someone who can help repair the districts reputation.

“Successes need to be touted. It needs to be shown focus on all the good things,” Ralstin said. “There’s some good things going on in Dayton Public Schools focus on those things.”

Dayton residents can cast their ballots anytime between now and November 7th.

The 8 candidates are as follows:

Mohamed Al‐Hamandi

Paul Bradley

Ann Marie Gallin

William Harris Jr.

Joe Lacey

Jocelyn Rhynard

Jo’el Jones

Karen Wick‐Gagnet