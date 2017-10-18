Judge grants Cowboys’ Elliott reprieve, cleared for 49ers

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks the field during the NFL football team's minicamp at Valley Ranch in Irving, Texas, Tuesday, June 14, 2016. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott has been granted another legal reprieve in the running back’s fight to avoid a six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations.

A federal judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking the league’s suspension Tuesday night, clearing Elliott to play Sunday at San Francisco.

U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty’s ruling comes five days after a federal appeals court overturned a Texas court’s injunction that had kept Elliott on the field this season.

Crotty granted the request for a temporary restraining order pending a hearing before the presiding judge, Katherine Polk Fialla.

Elliott, last year’s NFL rushing leader as a rookie, was barred from the team’s facility Tuesday as players returned from their off week. The NFL placed him on the suspended list Friday, a day after the ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

