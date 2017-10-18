Kroger to expand home delivery feature

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A well-known grocery store could make shopping even easier for customers starting 2018.

This information comes from our partners at the Dayton Business Journal.

Kroger stores are looking to offer home delivery, “Click and Collect” to its customers, which they will make 200 locations have this service by the end of 2017.

Kroger’s recent program, Click List, has employees going through the grocery store and finding items for customers all ready to go when the customer picks up their order.Kr

 

 

