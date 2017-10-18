Local groups distribute free bicycle lights

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – To help keep cyclists safe, several local organizations are teaming up in Dayton to give out and install bicycle lights for free.

Volunteers from Bike Miami Valley, Dayton Police and the Major Taylor Cycling Club are distributing front and rear bicycle lights Wednesday evening. The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission is providing the lights, according to organizers.

According to Laura Estandia, executive director of Bike Miami Valley, the event is meant to reach cyclists who cannot afford lights or do not have a bike shop close by.

“Being visible is one of the most important things a cyclist can do for their safety,” she said. “And as it’s getting dark out earlier and staying dark later, it’s really important to have front and rear lights.”

Estandia also suggests always using a light on your bicycle since it can come in handy even during the daytime when cycling through a tunnel or shaded area.

Proper lighting on your bicycle is required by law – a white light on the front and a rear reflector on the back.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at RiverScape MetroPark and the Wright Stop Plaza Link Station. Organizers urge visitors to bring their bicycles with them to have the lights installed.