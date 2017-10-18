Local school donates to hurricane victims

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Students in Centerville are doing their part to help with hurricane relief efforts. First graders at Centerville Primary Elementary North raised $650 by selling Play-Doh, pencils and bookmarks. They donated all their earnings to the Dayton Area Chapter of the American Red Cross.

“Their motto is respect and responsibility and citizenship and they exude all three of them. It’s just such an inspiration for me doing this on a daily basis, seeing these young, young adults doing some really amazing things for people in need,” said Cory Paul, Executive Director for the Dayton Area Chapter of the American Red Cross.

All proceeds donated will go to help relief efforts for Hurricane Irma, Harvey and Maria.